Robert Edgar Tate Jr., 94, of Magnolia passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home.
Robert was born on February 5, 1928, in Panhandle, TX to the late Robert Edgar Tate Sr. and Katie Belle (Etchison) Tate. He was a longtime faithful member of the Sunset Church of Christ Church in Lubbock. He worked many years as a financial aid advisor for the Lubbock Christian College and was a self-employed auto parts sales representative. After retiring, his hobby and love of old things turned into a business of buying antique furniture and trunks at estate sales and refurbishing for resale.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Aileen Tate; siblings, Fred Tate, Herman Tate, Orpus Tate, Jim Tate, Ruby Best, Mary Ann Lee, and Violet Tate.
Robert is survived by his children, Benita Blythe and husband John of Chipley, FL, Robbie Manthei of Magnolia, Tara Owens and husband Tim of Magnolia, and William Tate and wife Kristi of Prosper, TX; grandchildren, Chaney Reed and wife Amber and Robert Tate and wife Jamie of Abilene, TX, Courtney Manthei of Denver, CO, Robert West and wife Christina of Maumelle, Garett West and wife Auliya of Fort Worth, TX, Jakeb Gilbreath of Munster, TX, Caleb Tate, Chloe Tate, and Cole Tate and wife Maleia of Denton, TX; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia, with his son, William Tate, officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Memorial donations may be made to the Children’s Home of Lubbock, P.O. Box 2824, Lubbock, TX 79408, telephone 806-762-0481.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.