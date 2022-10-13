Lillar Mae Watson, 75, of Magnolia passed away Friday morning, October 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, October 18 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia,
Celebration of life services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Kings Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Pastor DeWayne Thompson will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
