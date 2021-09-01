Ardell Rankin was born on November 11, 1955, in Taylor, Arkansas, to A.D. Anderson and Leatha Anderson. On Sunday, August 29, 2021, he answered God’s call to come home and rest eternally.
His formal education ended with the receipt of a GED while attending Job Corps.
He united in holy matrimony with Virginia Harper. To this union, two children were born. Later in his life, Ardell joined Antioch Baptist Church.
Ardell is preceded in death by his parents, A.D. Anderson and Leatha Anderson; his grandmother who raised him as her own, Willie B. Rankin; a brother, Idell Rankin; and a sister, Rosetta Weaver.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Virginia Rankin; two daughters, Regina (Jody) Mallory of Magnolia and Angela (Harold) Massey of Clarksville, TX; seven grandchildren, Christiona Davis, Tony Davis, Trazanna Davis, Christopher Davis, Jordan Davis, Breanna Mallory, and Chloe Mallory; two great-grandchildren, Carson Milner and Kylei Davis; two sisters, Shirley Rae (Issac) Crow of Evergreen, LA, and Shirley Ann (Joseph) Grigsby of Taylor; four brothers, Dunzell Anderson of Cullen, LA, Ivory Dell Rankin of Pine Bluff, David Wayne Anderson (Joey) of Yantis, TX, Bobby (Anita) Anderson of Dallas, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, September 2 at Reed Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel, with a limited seating capacity of 75.
Burial will follow at Kings Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Rev. Victor Morgan will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.