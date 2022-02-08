Lerline Wyrick Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lerline Wyrick,96, of Stephens died Saturday, February 5, 2022 at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home. Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Recent Headlines Hutchinson state’s only vocal Liz Cheney defender 2 hrs ago Tyson Foods reports strong quarter 3 hrs ago Governor appoints South Arkansas residents 4 hrs ago Quorum Court passes spending measure to foot sales-tax bill on recent jail equipment purchase Updated 8 hrs ago Magnolia Police list recent arrests 10 hrs ago Federal judge sentences Hamburg man to prison 10 hrs ago Muleriders improve to 8-7 in GAC with victory against Boll Weevils 10 hrs ago Recent Columbia County jail bookings and releases 10 hrs ago Marr collects win for South Arkansas 10 hrs ago Conroe tournament tough on SAU softball 10 hrs ago Powerball rolls over to $158 million 10 hrs ago Webster Parish inmate leaves work release location Updated 10 hrs ago Duck Gumbo Cookoff wins Food Hall of Fame event prize Updated 9 hrs ago City of Magnolia unsuccessful with request for splash pad/park improvements grant request Updated 8 hrs ago Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, February 7, 2022: Henderson State’s financial woes Updated Feb 7, 2022 Adorno throws first no-hitter for Southern Arkansas since 2014 Updated Feb 7, 2022 Roach, Baker among Southern Arkansas football recruits Feb 7, 2022 SAU softball suffers rough weekend Feb 7, 2022 Louisiana imposes CWD rules in three parishes Feb 7, 2022 "Nunsense" revival coming to El Dorado Updated Feb 7, 2022 Online Poll Through what means are you most likely to assist the poor and downtrodden in your community? You voted: I assist the poor and needy that I know directly, using all means at my disposal. I support the efforts of a religious institution. I support the efforts of civic and government organizations. I feel no personal obligation to help the poor and downtrodden. I need help myself. Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJudge sentences Demetria Doss to six years' imprisonmentIce storm conditions spreading across South ArkansasRecent Columbia County jail bookings and releasesLarry Don SmithInmate takes life at Ouachita UnitTwo-vehicle wreck kills driver near FultonLouisiana imposes CWD rules in three parishesWoman dies days after death of fatherMary Suzanne Hendricks “Susie” MooreKashanta “Kitty” Monique Brock Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.