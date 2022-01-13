Ms. Sandra Katherleen Kelley-Richards, 71, of Magnolia passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at Northwest Health in Springdale.
Ms. Richards was born July 13, 1950 to the late Katherleen Rayborn-Kelley and the late Elmus Kelley, in Camden.
She was the owner of Tots Landing Daycare. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed cooking meals for her church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Dorothy Key, Billy Kelley and Arthur Kelley.
Cherished memories will remain with remain with her children, Jimmy (Robin) Richards of El Dorado, Chris (Cheryl) Richards of Taylor and Brandi (Scott) Niedjela of Springdale; grandchildren, Damion (Timberly) Richards of El Dorado, Jake (Kimber) Richards of Village, Alyssa Richards of El Dorado, Natalie Richards and Remmington Richards, both of Taylor; Ethan Niedjela, Caleb Niedjela and Grayson Neidjela, all of Springdale; great-grandchildren, Karsyn Richards, Jeremiah Richards, Elodie Richards, Olivia Richards and Addilyn Richards.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at Waldo Church of Christ in Waldo, with burial to follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Bro. Horace Shirey will be the officiant and eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
