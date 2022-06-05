Richard Dennis Miller, 78, passed away at his residence in Jackson, MS on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Richard was one of four children born to Elwood and Maudie Miller of Bodcaw. He was born on May 24, 1944. Richard was a basketball coach at Magnolia High School for 11 years where he was a part of three state titles. He took an administrative position in Idabel, OK where he served as assistant principal at Idabel High School until his retirement in 2003. After retiring from the education profession, he began traveling the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Gary Miller; and sister, Geraldine Campbell.
He is survived by his wife Melody; two sons, Brett (Amy) Miller of Magnolia and Matt Miller of Mablevale; a sister, Sherry (Richard) Lane of Mulberry; four grandchildren, Tyler, Alex, Emmi, and Hunter; two great-grandchildren, Skylar and Ivory; as well as many extended family and friends.