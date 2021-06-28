Nayim Carter, age 4, of Kissimmee, FL, died Monday, June 14, 2021 in Florida.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
Updated: June 28, 2021 @ 10:23 pm
