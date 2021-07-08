Matt Dean “M.D.” Runyon was born April 11, 1942, to Emer and Edna Runyon in Nevada County, Arkansas. He departed this life on Monday, June 29, 2021, at his home in Hope.
He was a 1960 Walker High School graduate and after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army.
M.D. was baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness in July 2018 and was a member of the Hope, AR Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Emer and Edna Runyon; two sisters, Lafern and Stella; three brothers, Hal, Cal, and Coy Runyon; and his wife; Bobby Runyon.
Matt leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Felicia Runyon; a stepson, Walter Runyon; four grandchildren, Mashala Runyon, Atavia Runyon, Jabrea Phillips and Raven Easter; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Elsie Snell, Geneva Wyrick, and Alice McKeller; two special friends, Ben and Debra Owens; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. in 23rd Psalms Cemetery under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Bro. Ben Owens will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending services and visitation.
