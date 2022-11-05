Bob Talley, 73, of Emerson, formerly of Chandler, OK, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his beloved country home, after a long and hard fought battle with melanoma.
Bob was born on December 23, 1948, in Harlan, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Owen and Magdalene Elizabeth (Thraen) Talley; and stepdaughter, Carrie Lackey.
Bob was proudly part of the Chandler, OK., alumni association, Class of 1967, and became a member of the Oklahoma National Guard. He attended the Tishomingo Community College, and thereafter attended and graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1972. Soon after, he went to work for The Hartford Insurance Company as a claim representative. He met his wife, Bobbie, in Enid, OK, who was also working for The Hartford. For the next 37 years, as he advanced with the company, he and his family were transferred to various places throughout the country including Oklahoma, Maryland, Nebraska, and several different cities in Texas. Bob retired from The Hartford in 2012, while working in Dallas.
One of his favorite places to visit as a child was Plainfield, AR, the birthplace of his own father, Owen Talley. Family reunions were a big deal in this area, and he enjoyed being with his many, many cousins and other relatives who became such a big part of his life. With his wife's surprising blessing, he bought property from his uncle, and eventually built his own retirement home on the same 10 acres where his own father had been raised, and in his mind, the circle was completed. Following his and his wife's retirement, they made one last relocation to his Arkansas home.
Bob was very proud of his two sons, both of whom graduated from Texas A&M University, and both of whom were commissioned officers with the armed forces -- one serving in the United States Army, and the other serving in the United States Navy. Bob's passion for fishing and hunting was equaled only by the love he had for his friends and family. His religious faith was deep, and his genuine connection to people was as natural to him as breathing. Rarely did he miss an opportunity to stop and visit with friends and family or sit with those who might gather at their favorite rural coffee shop in the mornings. His children often commented that dad just met his new best friend while getting gas at the service station.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie; son and daughter-in-law, Trent and Tara Talley, currently in The Netherlands; son and daughter-in-law, Carson and Lauren Talley, in Rhode Island; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Crissy and Ramero Rodriguez, in Edmond, OK: sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce and Joe Worley of Copperas Cove, TX, and Janice and Mickey Williamson of Seminole, OK; eight grandchildren, Hunter, Wyatt, Avery and Maggie Talley, Elliana Talley, and Gabi, Robby, Joey Rodriguez; and seven nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 8 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 9 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Mike Johns officiating. Burial will be in the Western Cemetery in Plainfield.
Pallbearers will be the Knights of Columbus and Parish family.