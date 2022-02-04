Kashanta “Kitty” Monique Brock, 36, of Lewisville was born on December 3, 1985, to Sonia McCutchen of Lewisville and Randy Brock of Stamps. She transitioned on January 28, 2022, peacefully at her home with her mother and the Holy Spirit at her bedside.
Kashanta was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joan F. Jones, Benjamin and Jewel Wise, and Bobby Brock Sr.
She leaves to cherish her memories with her devoted mother/caregiver, Sonia McCutchen; her father, Randy (Stacey) Brock of Stamps; stepfather, William Otis Sterling of Stamps; brothers, Tavaris (Kayli) McCutchen of McNeil, and Randall Brock of Sherwood; sisters, Toyga Ward of Dallas, TX, and Omie Brock of Stamps; nephew, Priestley; nieces, Journee, Reese, Kalleigh and Kayleigh; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at St. Paul Baptist Church in Lewisville. Burial will follow at Wise Cemetery in Lewisville under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
