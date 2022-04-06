James Ray Herndon, 85, of El Dorado passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.
James was born September 19, 1936 in Perry, Arkansas to the late Dewitt Houston Herndon and Ocie (Sharp) Herndon. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1959 to 1965. He retired from Prescolite Lighting where he was a supervisor. He was a member of the St. Mark United Methodist Church in El Dorado. James enjoyed woodworking, bow hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, blue grass music, and riding four-wheelers in the mountains of Arkansas.
James was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Carolyn Evers and Dot Pennington; brother-in-law, Emmett Pennington; and nephew Scott Pennington.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Herndon; two sons, Tim and Gina Herndon and Charles and Melanie Herndon, all of El Dorado; five grandchildren, Taylor Herndon of Broken Arrow, OK, Chess Herndon and April Thurman, Charles and Melanie Herndon, Lacy and Brandon Rodriquez, and Summer Herndon; and one-great granddaughter, Audrie Layne Herndon, all of El Dorado.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Magnolia with Rev. Winston Roden and Rev. Amy Machen officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 2010 West Hillsboro, El Dorado, Arkansas 71730
