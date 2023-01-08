Lonnie Joe Roberson, 95, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
Lonnie was born on July 14, 1927 in Stephens to the late Olonzo Strickland “Lonnie” and Maxine Luvenia (Lemons) Roberson. He served in the United States Army and was a longtime faithful member of Jackson Street Methodist Church and Asbury Methodist Church.
Lonnie worked as a salesman for the Talbot’s Department Store and retired after 40 years. After retirement he worked as his “hobby” for Pennywise RV for several years. Lonnie, along with his wife, Maxine, family, and friends, enjoyed camping and traveling the United States.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 66 years, Maxine (Ross) Roberson; son, Bobby Lee Roberson; and sister, Evelyn Harris.
He is survived by his son, Joe Roberson and wife Lynn of Magnolia; grandchildren, Brad Roberson and wife Lindsey and their children, Aubrey and Weston of Brister, Heather Simmons and husband Kevin of Sherwood, Wendi Pittman and her children, Aiden and Lilli of Fayetteville, and Ashlea Morden and husband Jonathan and their son, Oliver of Fayetteville; a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, January 9 at the funeral home.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Stephens Cemetery with Rev. David Moore officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to Asbury Methodist Church, 1300 East University, Magnolia, AR 71753.