David Lamont Harris, 44, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in Little Rock.
David was born March 12, 1978 in Magnolia to the late Donise Harris.
David attended Magnolia Public Schools. He loved hanging around people, especially his family. He was also an outspoken person. He said whatever was on his mind. He loved playing dominoes, chess, and listening to music.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy Harris; grandfather, Louis Manning; uncles, Ricky Harris, Willie Lee Harris, and Donald Harris; mother, Donise Harris; and brothers, Ken Waller and Justin Cooper.
He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Brandy Conway; brothers, Doug Harris and Cory Carter, both of Little Rock, and Demetrius Taylor of Rockford, IL; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
