Ezell LaVan died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in Kennerdale, TX.
He was born September 14, 1942.
Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2921 Norris Cooley Drive, TEXarkana under the direction of Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
The Rev. Kenneth Allen will be the clergyman.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.