K. Dale Wood, also known as “Woody,” 88, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
Dale was born on January 2, 1933 in Shiloh, Arkansas, near Heber Springs. He was a graduate of Southern State College (SAU) and passed the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam in 1962. After becoming a CPA, he remained in Magnolia, founding the Wood and Wood, Ltd. accounting firm.
For almost 60 years, he was a paragon of hard work and dedication laying the foundation of excellence his firm still strives for today. In his years as a CPA, he was a member of the Arkansas Society of CPA’s (ARCPA), the South Arkansas Chapter of the ARCPA, and the AICPA. He served as a member and chairman of the Accounting and Auditing Committee and the Peer Review Committee of the ARCPA.
Dale was a lifelong member of the Central Baptist Church, the SAU Alumni Association, and the Rotary Club of Magnolia, where he received recognition as a Paul Harris Fellow.
Dale was a beloved father, grandfather, father-in-law, and mentor. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyrus Clarence and Ruby Mae (Sneed) Wood; son, Richard Echols Wood; infant sister, Laverne Wood; and brothers, Sam and Ken Wood.
Dale is survived by his son, Wally Wood and wife Jacque of Magnolia; daughter, Kelli McDaniel and husband Jack of Madison, Mississippi; grandchildren, Walt Wood, Will Wood and wife Rachel, and Mandy Gray and husband David of Magnolia, Devon McDaniel of Brooklyn, New York, Meryl McDaniel of Boston, Massachusetts, Quinn McDaniel of Oxford, Mississippi, and Luke McDaniel of Oxford, Mississippi; great-grandchildren, Brycen Gray and Anna Gray of Magnolia; twin sisters, Fleeta Kteily and Aleeta Fry of Heber Springs; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 4 at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Hope, Arkansas with Dr. Mike Seabaugh officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Walt Wood, Will Wood, David Gray, Quinn McDaniel and Luke McDaniel.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Central Baptist Church, 207 West Union, Magnolia, AR 71753 or to the SAU Foundation, Wood and Wood Endowment, P.O. Box 9174, Magnolia, AR 71754.
