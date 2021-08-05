Jimmy Clyde Cheatham, 87, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Wentworth Place Monroe Cottage in Magnolia.
Jimmy was born June 9, 1934 in Village to the late Clyde and Flavis Olive (Jameson) Cheatham. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Jimmy started JEVAC in February 1984 where he was the owner and operator. He was also the owner of Everrett Plating.
Jimmy received his business degree at the University of Arkansas where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha, was a member of First Baptist Church, the Columbia 82 Masonic Lodge, and was an avid car collector.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Baker Cheatham of Magnolia; daughter, Valerie and Earl Broussard of Houston, Texas; son, Craig and Shelley Cheatham of Magnolia; grandchildren, Courtney Alspaugh of Houston, and Amy and Zach Rogers and Clay and Mia Cheatham, all of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Easton Rogers, Asher Cheatham and Sadie Rogers, all of Magnolia; and a sister, Pam and Gene Ravenscraft of Magnolia.
The family thanks the staff at Wentworth Place for the love and care given to Jimmy.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Magnolia with Bro. Dustin Wisely and Bro. David Watkins officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
JEVAC employees will serve as pallbearers: Gerard Smith, Maurice Smith, Nathell Clayton, Otis Heard, Mark Hardimon, Brian Cooper, Roy Lee Henderson and Chester Witcher.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 318 East Main Street, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or share a memory.