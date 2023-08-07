Betty J. Roberts passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 5, 2023 in Magnolia at Magnolia Reginal Medical Center.
Betty was born November 29, 1933 in Stephens. Betty J. lived a life characterized by love, dedication and faith.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, George Bernard Cole and Marjorie Maxine (Morgan) Cole; and a daughter, Lynn Roberts.
Betty was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She was married to her loving husband, Alvin T. Roberts of Magnolia, for 64 cherished years. Their enduring bond was a testament to their love and mutual respect. Their son, James B. Roberts and his wife Sally of Bauxite, were the joy of her life, and she was incredibly proud of her grandson, Cole A. Roberts of Magnolia. Betty also leaves behind her brother, James M. Cole and his wife Tafi of Houston, TX; and her nephews John Cole of Austin, TX, and Todd Cole of Pasadena, CA. Her family was her pride and joy, and she deeply cherished the time spent with them.
After graduating from Camden High School, Betty pursued higher education at Harding University in Searcy, where she earned her master's degree. With a passion for the English language, she took up teaching in Abilene, TX for several years. She was a dedicated educator, shaping the minds of countless students, and leaving an indelible impact on their lives.
Following her teaching career, Betty committed 20 years of her life to Abilities Unlimited, an organization dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities. Her work there was a testament to her compassionate spirit and commitment to helping others.
Betty was a woman of many interests. She was a devoted member of the Jackson Street Church of Christ, where her faith-filled life was evident in her service and fellowship. She treasured the quiet moments where she could delve into a good book, and was known for her culinary skills, Betty was an excellent cook, often delighting her family and friends with her delicious meals.
Visitation with the family will be5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Mickey officiating.
Burial will follow at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Randall Adams, David Hinshaw, Steve Keith, Tom Pearson, Larry Terry and Barry Wallace.