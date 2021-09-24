Thomas Paul Baker, 70 of TEXarkana, formerly of Magnolia, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Hospice of Texarkana.
He was born November 16, 2021, in Magnolia to the late Alvin Orris Bake and Mary Sue (Johnson) Baker. He was a machinist for Texarkana Machines, Inc., for 29 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Nancy Heath and Suzanne Hicks; niece, Jill Rushton; and two nephews, John Hicks and Tim Johnson.
Paul is survived by his wife, Tina Wilson Baker of Texarkana; sons, Joshua Baker and wife Diana of Heath, TX, and Jeremy Paul Baker of Bryant; his mother, Cora Mae Harris; daughter, Tamara Baker Berg and husband Weston of Texarkana; grandchildren, Blakely Baker, Lauren Grace Berg, and Joseph Alan Berg; a brother, Richard “Dick” Baker and wife Martha of Magnolia; sister, Beth Rushton and husband Bruce of Magnolia; special friends, Wayne and Linda Posey of Texarkana; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Danny Bullock officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Greg Nester, Randy Crocker, Blake Crocker, Matthew Griffin, Mike Jackson and Moose Morris.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.