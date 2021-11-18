Sharon Willingham was born on October 21, 1963, to the late Bobbie Jean and James Leon Willingham. She departed this earth on November 15, 2021, to be with her Heavenly Father.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her grandparents, Truman and Louise Walker, and Lenora and Bruner T. Williams.
Sharon attended school at Pinkston High in Dallas, TX. She had to end her studies early to help out at home. She accepted Christ at an early age and attended church regularly. She attained her C.N.A. license and worked various nursing jobs until she became disabled.
Sharon was a kindhearted person. She would often be called upon by family to help raise newborn children. She had a way of disciplining them and teaching them how to respect their elders. She always had a kind word for those that knew her. She was full of energy and loved to smile and have fun. She could put a smile on your face if you were having a bad day. She liked to grow flowers, and liked to wear the color red. She was well loved by everyone that met her. She really loved her family, and would do anything she could for them.
Sharon leaves to cherish her precious memories one son, Mark Thomas Jr. of Magnolia; three daughters, Marquita Thomas, Crystal Willingham and Nikkie Davis, all of Magnolia; four brothers, Michael Willingham of Dallas, and Stanley Willingham, Ray Barrow and Keith Willingham, all of Magnolia; three sisters, Roxsan (Winfred) Madison of Stamps, and Carlotta Willingham and Keisher Willingham, both of Magnolia; one half-brother, Butch Barrow; one half-sister, Cassandra Barrow; 12 grandchildren, Latavion Curry, Marwavion Thomas, DeMarion Thomas, Royalty Thomas, KeAshia Hardiman, LaMarcus Curry, Martravion Curry, Zariya Jackson, Caniya Jackson, Zyrion Jackson, Ahstori Davis, and Karman Logan; and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, family and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, November 19 at Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Free Union Missionary Baptist Church in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Kings Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. Billy Williams will be the officiant.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
