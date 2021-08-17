Jason Chapman, 41, of TEXarkana, formerly of Sulphur, LA, died Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana.
He was born on December 23, 1979, in Lake Charles, LA. Jason was a Holy Ghost-filled man of God whose passion in life was fulfilling his role as an ordained evangelist and program director of Restoration of Hope men’s ministry. He was also a member of the Faith Assembly of God in Texarkana. He liked fishing and gardening and was an excellent cook. One thing he really loved was blowing his ram’s horn shofar from Jerusalem.
Jason was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Burnell Chapman Sr and Lucille Chapman.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Chapman of TEXarkana; a daughter, Emma Chapman of Sulphur, LA; a son, BryLee Monrreall of TEXarkana; his mother, Debra Parks and husband Wayne of Sulphur, LA; his father, Burnell Chapman Jr. and wife Tina of Lake Charles, LA; a sister, Bridgette Braquet and husband Shawn of Sulphur, LA; a brother, Brently Chapman and wife DeAnn of Sulphur, LA; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Diann Cochran of Emerson; a brother-in-law, Joe Don Cochran of Haughton, LA; a sister-in-law, Brandy Price and husband Rusty of Emerson; his maternal grandfather, Dennis Broussard and wife Linda of Beaumont, TX; his maternal grandmother, Darline Broussard of Lake Charles, LA; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with a memorial service to begin at 6 p.m. with Pastor Brian McDonald and Evangelist Sam Austin officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be BryLee Monrreall, Marquis Ewings, Danny Stone, Sean Minton, Phillip Holt, Mike Korsmo, Russell McCurry, Tarraus Smith, Mason Willock and all men of Restoration of Hope.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Restoration of Hope, 1217 Hazel St., Texarkana, TX 75501 or online at restorationofhopes.com.
