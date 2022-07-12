Farley Dayton Taylor, 62, of McNeil passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at his home.
Farley was born October 15, 1959 in Magnolia to the late Jesse O. Taylor and Christine Holleman Taylor. He loved fishing, camping and cooking his catch.
Farley is survived by his four brothers, Dennis Taylor and wife Teresa of Cincinnati, Arkansas, Alan Taylor and wife Cindy of Magnolia, Nathan Taylor and wife Stephanie of Kilgore, TX, and Glen Taylor and wife Wendy of Taylor; nieces and nephews, Jason Taylor, Gena Smith, Seth Taylor, Lance Taylor, Nicoda Taylor, Wakie Clinton, Ashley Henderson, AshLynn Hinshaw, Brianna Hinshaw, Cailynn Hinshaw and Metza Taylor; and a host of great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at First Baptist Church in McNeil with Dennis Taylor, Glen Taylor and Jason Taylor officiating.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guestbook or share a memory.