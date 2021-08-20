Peggy Dismukes Rhoads, 85, of Magnolia died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at St. Vincent North in Sherwood.
She was born April 11, 1936, in Magnolia to the late Terrell and Esther Tompkins Dismukes. Peggy retired from Southern Arkansas University where she worked in the alumni and development offices. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Magnolia and volunteered her time with the Magnolia Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. From 2011 through 2018, she accrued 875 volunteer hours at the hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Donald L. Rhoads.
She is survived by her children, Teresa McKinney and husband Paul of The Woodlands, TX, W. Scott Rhoads and wife Kerri of Magnolia, and Sheri Dobbins and husband William of Atlanta, TX; grandchildren, Allison McKinney of Union City, NJ, Sophia Head and husband Lucas of Fayetteville, Garretson McKinney and wife Kara of The Woodlands, TX, Noah McKinney of The Woodlands, TX, Isabelle McKinney of The Woodlands, TX, Ryan Rhoads and wife Bethany of Oklahoma City, Cody Dobbins of Atlanta, TX, Jonni Carter and husband Ryan of Emerson, Bobby Flow and wife Heather of Magnolia, and Coty Flow and wife Paige of Magnolia; 18 great grandchildren; and a special son, Calvin Moore.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Magnolia.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Roger Dunlap and Bro. Dustin Wisely officiating. Burial will follow at Barlow Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., of Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Garretson McKinney, Noah McKinney, Cody Dobbins, Ryan Rhoads, Lucas Head, Coty Flow, and Bobby Flow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Christian Mission 515 W. Monroe St., Magnolia, AR 71753.
