William D. “Bill” Gower, 94, of Magnolia passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Commonwealth Senior Living at Berryville, VA.
Bill was born in 1929 in Elmo, AR, the son of the late, William and Cordelia Gower. He was a graduate of Dyess High School in Dyess, AR and went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro and the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
Bill served our country during the Korean War in the United States Air Force as state sergeant and a member of the Military Honor Guard. He retired as a teacher from Magnolia High School and spent 40 years preaching in Columbia County. Bill’s passions were his family and church.
He married Joy Mae Cox on July 15, 1948 in Dyess. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2013.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Lisa Gower Montgomery (Ben) of Winchester, VA, Paula Gower Pierce of Junction City, AR; grandchildren, Jennifer Montgomery Lynch (Jeremy) Winchester, VA. Megan Montgomery Ryan (Greg) of Johnson City, TN; Benjamin Montgomery (Theresa) of Winchester, VA, Renee Williams Farag (Mark) of Bryant, Charlie Honza of Junction City; great-grandchildren, Corben, Madilyn and Olivia Lynch, Jazmine and Rosie Ryan, Sophia Merrill and Lilianna Honza; and sister, Jimmie Catherine Rock of Arkadelphia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joy; and sisters, Allene Brown and Nell Willings.
All services for Bill will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bill to your local animal shelter or humane society or CCAPS, 510 Columbia St., Magnolia, AR 71753.
