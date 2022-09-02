Demetric V. “D.J.” Henderson Jr. passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born June 28, 1999 to the late Jacky Brock-Hatter and Demetric V. “Meady” Henderson Sr.
He enjoyed playing video games with his friends and cousins, as well as hanging out with family. D.J. loved to be around his family and friends.
He graduated from Lafayette County High School in 2017 and was loved by many. D.J. was a member of Buchanan Missionary Baptist Church. He learned about the Lord at a young age thanks to his mother and grandmother.
D.J. was preceded in death by his mother, Jacky Brock-Hatter; grandmother, Louise Brock; and grandfathers, Winston Brock, and Terry “Ted” Gilkey.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories with father, Demetric Henderson Sr. of Stamps; bonus dad, Craig Hatter of Magnolia; grandmother, Earnestene (Charles) Price of Stamps; brother, Phunsha Brock of Stamps; special friend, Kendajah French; special cousin, Ranneshia Callahan; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Lafayette County School Auditorium in Lewisville. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery in McKamie under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
