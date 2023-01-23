Linda Ann (Hamilton) Parker, 71, of Waldo passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her home.
Linda was born on June 19, 1951 in Oak Grove, LA to the late Grady and Ruby Elizabeth (Strange) Hamilton. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Magnolia. She enjoyed playing Rook with her friends, and shopping at thrift stores and flea markets with her daughter. She was a wonderful and loving homemaker who loved cooking and taking care of her family. Her three grandsons were the highlight of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bobby Joe, Curtis Dale, Donald (Pete), and Roy Dale Hamilton; and sister, Shirley Hamilton Pirkle.
Linda is survived by her husband, Tommy Parker of Waldo; daughter, Summer (Randal) Stevens of Magnolia; grandchildren, Jack Wade Stevens, Dalton Ryan Stevens and Paxton Seth Stevens, all of Magnolia; nephew, Robbie (Christine) Creech of California; brother-in-law, Mark Pirkle of Malvern; best friend, Doris Sharp of Magnolia; and sister by love, Sharon Dillon of Rosston.
Interment of ashes will be in the Wilson Cemetery in Lewisville. Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia, Arkansas.