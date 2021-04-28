Violet Ann Baxley, 76, of Magnolia was born January 6, 1945 in TEXarkana and went to be with the Lord early Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
She was a member of The Church of God of Prophecy. One of her passions was visiting and talking with her grandchildren, family, and friends.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Jefferson Ray and Eva Lamar (Rosemond) Ray; and her brothers, Grady Ray and Frebert Ray.
Violet is survived by her companion of 36 years, David Caswell of Magnolia; daughters, Becky Baxley and Melanie Combest of Hallsville, TX and Wendolyn Nelms of Longview, TX; sisters, Roberta Rogers of Waldo, Sharon Peltier of Charlestown, IN; brother, Tommy and Marlene Ray and stepmother Bethel Ray, all of Tupelo, MS; sisters-in-law, Juanita Ray of Fulton, MS and Lois Otwell of Emerson; grandchildren, Angel and Jody Hickman of Hallsville, TX, Cody Brian and Kayla Hubbard of Tatum, TX, Chase Baxley, Connor Baxley, Catie Baxley, and Calli Baxley all of Hallsville, TX; great-grandchildren, Zachery, Zayden, Zander, and Zane Huettenmullier, Mary Mae Hickman, Carley and Tatum Brian; special niece, Tammy and Mark Mayo of Ector, Texas; special family members, Debbie and Dennis Martin of Magnolia, Tommy and Diane Caswell of Spring Hill, AR, and Benny and Beth Caswell of Magnolia; and numerous extended family who meant the world to her.
Visitation with the family will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. Funeral service will be held immediately afterward at 2 p.m. with Dr. Eric Goble officiating. Burial will be at the Shiloh Cemetery in the Lamartine community in Waldo.
