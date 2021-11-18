Jimmy Reeves, 67, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
He was born September 3, 1954 in Magnolia. Jimmy loved hunting, fishing and grilling, but most of all, he loved being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Madison and Melba Reeves, his mother-in-law, Vivian Peden, and one brother, Michael Reeves.
Jimmy leaves behind the love of his life for 42 years, Regina Reeves; two sons, David Reeves and wife Kristen, Matt Reeves and girlfriend Katelyn Foster; a daughter, Kacy Smith and husband Norwood, all of Magnolia; six grandchildren, Landon Smith, Trevor Reeves, Braxton Smith, Zander Reeves, Haley Smith and Evelyn Reeves; a sister, Margie Touchet and husband Danny of Louisiana; a brother, Jerry Reeves and wife Cynthia of Willisville, two sisters-in-law, Linda Reeves of Louisiana and Tina Morgan and niece, Hannah Peden of Texas; many other nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Charlie and Diann Cochran, Jeff and Jill Ellis, and Roger and Mary Wootton.
The family will have a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Jimmy to an account at Peoples Bank.
