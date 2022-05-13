Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers, Lafayette, LA, for Shelby Anthony Duay Sr., 79, who passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Christine Duay will officiate the memorial services.
Mr. Duay, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Whybra "Fritz" J. Duay Sr. and the former Teresa Hart Saleme.
Shelby spent his career in sales. He started 3-D Packaging & Consulting in 1997. His two sons worked beside him, making this a family business. In his free time, Shelby enjoyed cheering on the Cajuns, time at the lake house, hunting and fishing, picking horses for the major horse races, and spending time with his family and friends. Shelby never knew a stranger; he was always the life of the party. He definitely lived life to the fullest, but he also had that soft, sentimental side. Family and friends were very important to him.
He is survived by his two sons, Scott Duay and Shelby A. Duay Jr (Donna); longtime companion, Kathy Stewart-Camp, formerly of Magnolia; grandchildren, Lance Duay, Dalton Duay Sr., Sylvia Duay, and Shelby A. Duay III; step grand-daughter, Brittney Pourciau; great-grandchildren, Brantley Duay, Isabella Duay, Dalton Duay Jr, and Charlie Rae Duay; two brothers, Whybra "Doc" J. Duay Jr. (Carolyn) and Kenny Duay; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, "Fritz" and Teresa Duay; sister-in-law, Sue Duay; and the mother of his sons, Sylvia Timmons Duay Dennison.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers from 10 a.m. Sunday until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Shriner's Hospital of Shreveport, LA and the Doric Lodge of Morgan City, LA.
CLICK HERE to send personal condolences to the Duay family.