Antonio Gill, 30, of Elkhart, TX, formerly of Waldo, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC in Magnolia.
Updated: March 17, 2022 @ 11:17 pm
