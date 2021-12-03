Saralynn Dudney Beasley passed away on November 26, 2021 in Fort Worth, TX due to complications from COVID-19.
She was born on June 12, 1932 in Magnolia to Ralph Theodore and Sarah McDaniel Dudney.
Saralynn was a 1950 Magnolia High School grad, attended Southern State College and married her sweetheart, William M. “Bill” Beasley Jr. on June 3, 1951. She followed Bill's oil and gas career, living in Arkansas, Montana, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alaska before 40 years in Shreveport. She was an artist and master homemaker, creating warm, inviting homes with delicious meals and establishing many long-lasting friendships everywhere they lived. She and Bill were active in local churches and helped establish the Ellerbe Road Church Baptist in Shreveport. They were happily married for 53 years. In 2014 she moved to Texas to be near her daughter.
Saralynn was preceded in death by her parents; by her brother, Dolph Dudney; sisters, Madge Gean and Hazel Goodwin; by her husband, Bill; and by sons, Calvin and Allen Beasley.
She is survived by a daughter, Beth (David) Lytner of Burleson, TX; daughter-in-law, Tricia Beasley of Shreveport; by seven grandchildren, Michaella (Oscar) Rodriguez of Austin, Sarah Beth Perry of Brooklyn, NY, Justin (Melissa), Blake and Ashley McLawchlin of Shreveport, Brian (Kayla) and Emily Lytner of Fort Worth; and nieces and nephews including John Allen Gean of Magnolia and Jan Biggers of Branson, MO as well as seven great-grandchildren.
A Christian funeral service will be held at Lewis Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 10. It will be preceded by visitation at 9 a.m. when family will greet friends and relatives.
Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Ellerbe Road Baptist Church in Shreveport or to James L. West Center for Dementia Care in Fort Worth. Condolences may be left on Mrs. Beasley's online guest book at LucasFuneralHomes.com.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the great care and dignity given to Mrs. Beasley by staff at all levels of service at the James L. West Center.