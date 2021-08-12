Mary Beasley was born to the late Hertis Beasley and Alma Burris Beasley in Waldo.
Mary was a devoted mother, sister, and Nana. She was known for her tasty barbeque. She loved talking on the phone with her family and friends. She worked at Day & Night, Columbia Sewing, 66 Kitchen, and Snack Shack until her health started failing.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Calberta Witcher; grandfather, Johnny Mixon; two brothers, Wade and Dennis Beasley; and three sisters, Lois McDonald, Pauline Henry and Cassandra Beasley.
She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Marcina Beasley; two granddaughters, LaTasia and LaMazio Thomas, all of Waldo; six sisters, Opal Kilgore of Bakersfield, CA, Bettye (James) Goff of Rowlett, TX, Erma (James) Turner of McNeil, Alverdia (Johnny) Jones of Houston, TX, Mae King of Stephens and Teresa (Mike) Jones of TexARKana; two brothers, Earl McKinney of Piqua, OH, and Stanley Watson of Waldo; special friends, Hazel McDaniel, Jackie Biddle, Marilyn Curry, Patricia Glover and Glendora Beasley; special cousin, Gloria Mixon; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, August 13.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia with a limited seating capacity of 75. Burial will follow at Watts Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Superintendent James Turner will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.