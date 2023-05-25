Early Dale Howell was the fourth of 11 children born to Earmon Howell, Sr. and Lula Mae Martin Howell on November 20, 1942. He departed his earthly home on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Early joined Homes Near Church under the leadership of Rev. T.M. Simpson, and remained a member under the leadership of Pastor Kenneth Ross. He loved attending church until his health started to decline. Even during this time, he enjoyed service via his cell phone.
Early graduated from Westside School in Waldo in 1965. After graduation, he moved to Little Rock and worked for Collins Furniture. Upon his return back to Waldo, he worked for Partee Flooring Mill for several years. Later, he worked for Deltic Timber and then went on to work for Williamette, presently known as Weyerhaeuser, until his retirement in 2004.
His strong work ethic did not keep him still long. Early was affectionately known as the hardest working man, and continued to prove that when he worked 13 years at Walmart. If you were ever around him, you knew how much he valued working.
He coached the Southside Dolls softball team for over 25 years. Aside from coaching, he loved raising his hogs, riding his old tractor, playing dominos, and shooting the jive with the guys. In his free time, he would haul firewood for his clients as they shared a special bond.
On June 17, 1968, Early entered into holy matrimony to Sister Genell Snowden. To this union, two children were born.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; siblings, Lee Dale Howell, Earmon Howell, Jr., Theodus Howell, Bernice Seamster, and Norma Jean Howell.
Early leaves to cherish his precious memories a daughter, Rosalind Howell of Magnolia; son, Darrell (Felicia) Howell of Fort Worth, TX; two bonus children, Jasmine (Israel) Marquez of Okolona, and Damion Snowden of Little Rock; brothers, Thurston (Lucy) Howell of Dallas and Darryl Witcher of Waldo; sisters, Evelyn (Leonard) Porter of St. Anne, IL, Geneva Howell of Waldo, Lillie Howell of Dallas and Helen (Ricky) Williams of Hope; precious granddaughters, Deitra (Denarius) Dooley of Jacksonville and Kamiyah Howell of Fort Worth, TX; great-grandson, Denver Dooley of Jacksonville; brothers-in-law, Floyd (Marguerite) Johnson of Houston and Arthur Harper of Magnolia; sister-in-law, Rosie Howell of Queen City, TX; special friends, Brenda Johnson, Hal Williams, Gary Carter, Lee Jay Hildreth, Hollis Aubrey, and Vernon Tucker; special caregivers, Rodney D. Wheeler and Alice Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss his dearly.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of Life services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. Kenneth Ross will be the eulogist.