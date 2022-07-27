Joe Sanders Garcie Jr., 57 of Hope died Sunday, July 24, 2022.
He was born on January 29, 1965 in Shreveport, LA to Joe Sanders Garcie Sr. and Peggy (Page) Garcie.
Mr. Garcie enjoyed fishing. His greatest joy was spending time with his nieces and nephews and their children. Joe was very involved in the children’s ministries of his church, especially the van ministry and Vacation Bible School.
Joe was an accomplished welder and worked on many projects here at home, offshore, and in foreign countries.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by one daughter, Kristen Jade Shaw of Dallas; two sisters, Joyce Nations and husband John of Hope, and Cindy Baker and husband Stevie of Emerson; nephews and nieces, Candace Tingle (Chris) of Texarkana, J.D. Nations (Jody) of El Dorado, Chelsie Fitzgerald of Emerson, Coltan Baker of Emerson, Cassie Slaton (Jonathan) of Minden, LA., and Trisha Baker of San Antonio.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at White Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at White Oak Grove Baptist Church, 314 Arkansas 332, Hope. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Sharman Cemetery in Taylor with Bro. John Nations officiating under direction of A.O. Smith Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Steven Whatley, Stan Whatley, J.D. Nations, Chris Tingle, Billy Arnett and Coltan Baker. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Chambless, Jack Faulkner, Michael Samuel and Thomas Burke.