Maxine Marshall was born on March 12, 1945, to the late Ophila Fisher and the late Isaac Jones. She passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at her home in Waldo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 61 years, Jessie B. Marshall; four sons, Franklin Marshall, David Earl Marshall, Jessie Lee Marshall, and Robert Parnell Marshall; sister, Geraldine Brown; and brother, Matthew Tucker.
Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Bernadette “Regina” Marshall of Magnolia; two sons, Ronald Marshall of Magnolia and Prentice (Pridgette) Marshall of Hope; two sisters, Rosie Marie Revels of Magnolia and Marie Sharp-Harris of Waldo; three sisters-in-law, Doy Rossiter of Hamburg, Ruth Marshall of Magnolia and Vernon Mae Tucker of Hope; 13 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and April Williams, a granddaughter she raised as her own; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, August 20 at Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia, with a limited seating capacity of 75.
Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. Al Brewer will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
