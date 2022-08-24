Hugh Samuel Riner Jr., 68, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Christus St. Michael Health System in TEXarkana after suffering a stroke.
Sam was born on September 15, 1953 in Hattiesburg, MS to the late Hugh Samuel Riner Sr. and Julia Hughes Riner. He graduated from Magnolia High School in 1971. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Arkansas University and continued his education at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, LA where he earned a master and a doctoral degree.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Deborah McMahen Riner; sister, Mary Riner Camp; mother- and father-in-law, Eldon and Margaret McMahen; and brother-in-law, Charles W. Hughes.
He is survived by his daughter, Rachel (Greg) Jones of Magnolia; grandson, Jackson Slade King; sister, Margaret Hughes of Magnolia; nieces, Marla Story (Robert) Gunnels and Laura Camp of Magnolia; nephews, Chris (Hannah) Story and Charles B. Camp of Hot Springs; brother-in-law, Charles M. Camp of Magnolia; great nephews and nieces; and a host of extended family and friends.
Sam was a brilliant teacher, friend, and a kind and thoughtful person. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle and will be missed. He was also a faithful Christian member of the Immanuel Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Lewis Chapel with Bro. Randy Click officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to the Columbia County Animal Protection Society (CCAPS), P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71754.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.