Sammie Caldwell, 80, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at his home.
He was born January 23, 1942 in Prescott. Sammie was the owner and operator of Caldwell Roofing and Sheet Metal and previously worked for Dow Chemical. He volunteered for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Magnolia Police Department and was member of Corinth Baptist Church. Sammie proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He loved gardening and traveling.
Sammie was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Caldwell and Cloetta (Morgan) Caldwell; his first wife, Frankie Caldwell; great-grandchild, Landon Aulds; father- and mother-in-law, Leland and Cassie Sanders; and eight brothers.
Sammie is survived by his wife, Ruth Caldwell of Magnolia; three sons, Tony Caldwell and wife Cathy, David Caldwell and wife Angie, and Jason Caldwell and wife Sonya, all of Magnolia; grandchildren, Jeremy Caldwell and wife April, Gennifer Davidson and husband Brandon, Kayle Whiddon and husband Zack, Cassie Caldwell and Huey Estell, Zachary Caldwell and wife Jessica, Samuel Caldwell and wife Hannah, Cody Caldwell, Hunter Caldwell and Makenzie Caldwell; great-grandchildren, Presley Caldwell, Braxton Whiddon, Brody Whiddon, Emma Caldwell, Sara Grace Caldwell, Ella Kate Caldwell, Oaklie Caldwell, Koi Caldwell, Boone Ellis, Frankie Davidson, Patton Davidson, and William Davidson; two sisters, Elizabeth Finley and Virginia Brinkley, both of California; stepchildren, Jeremy Casey and wife Heather and Josh Casey and wife Lindsey, both of Willisville; step children, Jeremy Casey and wife Heather and Josh Casey and wife Lindsey, both of Willisville; step-grandchildren, Mickayla Casey, Wyatt Casey, and Reid Casey; and a step great-grandchild who will arrive in December.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at Harmony Cemetery with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Price, Larry Talley, Pat Downs, James Souter, Hilton Stewart, Jim Bussey and Buddy Horne.
Memorial donations may be made to Harmony Cemetery, c/o 2520 Highway 160, Magnolia, Arkansas, 71753, Pleasant Hill Cemetery, c/o 122 Chinquepin Drive, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753 or Corinth Baptist Church.
The Caldwell family thanks Life Touch Hospice and Jennifer Ray for the support, comfort and care given to Sammie.
