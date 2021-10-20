Rodney Maloch, 78, of Magnolia passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
He was born June 23, 1943 in Emerson to the late Odell Maloch and Audie Mae (Williams) Maloch. He was a retired electrician for Weyerhaeuser and a member of Hephzibah Baptist Church where he was the caretaker of the church and Hephzibah Cemetery and anyone else who needed help. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ricky Lynn Maloch; brother, Larry Maloch and wife Gerry.
Rodney is survived by his wife of 58 years this December, Ura Vay Maloch; two sons, Rusty Maloch and Ronnie Maloch, all of Magnolia; grandchildren, Kirsten and Eric Cox of Hope, Samantha and Drew Knoll of Little Rock, Blake Maloch and Samantha Green of Emerson, Brooke and Michael Davis pf Searcy, and Chad Maloch and fiancé Abby Morrow of Benton; great-grandchildren, Makenzie Cox, Aubrie Cox and Reagan Cox, all of Hope, Adalie Knoll of Little Rock, Michael Davis and Avery Davis of Searcy, Blaze Green and Emma Green, Austin Bevins and Alex Bevins, all of Emerson, Arkansas; a brother, Gary Maloch and wife Rita of Texarkana; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hephzibah Baptist Church with Pastor Dennis Richey and Dale Fish officiating.
Burial will follow at Hephzibah Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eric Cox, Drew Knoll, Michael Davis, Chad Maloch, Blake Maloch and Billy Gass.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hephzibah Cemetery, c/o Bruce Maloch, 650 Columbia Road 258, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753.
