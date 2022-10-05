Imogene Sweet, 83, of Taylor passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor.
Imogene was born on July 17, 1939 in Magnolia to the late William Lewis and Ima Lee (Willis) Emerson. She was a longtime, active and faithful member of the Unity United Methodist Church. She attended weekly until February 2022. She was a former youth leader of Unity UMC. She organized the Unity UMC Quilting Ladies Group in 1985 and was known as the “Quilt Lady” and since the organization of the quilting group, she has made and donated hundreds of small quilts to needy children.
Imogene was a wonderful homemaker and was famous for her chicken and dumplings, homemade fudge, tea cakes, and pecan pies. She was “Grandma Imogene” to everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Sweet; siblings, Harold, Billy, Don, and Dollie; daughters-in- law, Vickie Sweet and Jan Tudor; great-granddaughter, Reagan Hancock; great-great granddaughter, Braxlyn Hancock.
Imogene is survived by her children, Roger (Charlotte) Sweet of Lake Erling, Jeff (Gilda) Sweet of Taylor, and Janet (David) Brazzel of Taylor; brother, Bobby (K.K.) Emerson of Taylor, sisters-in-law, Ruth Emerson of Taylor and Liz Emerson of Magnolia; grandchildren, Brandon (Delina) Sweet, Josh (Heather) McAdams, Kortni (Chris) Cook, Lacey (Shaun) Dodson, Brittany (Dayton) Grundy, Jesse (Chelsea) Sweet, Kristin (Brandon) Simmons, Daniel (Morgan) Brazzel, Jessica (Johnny) Neason, Ricci Ellis, Cassidy (Korey) Drake, Misty (Josh) Vines, Luke (Samantha) Ellis, Leslie Jones, and Clay (Amy) Robertson; 28 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Unity United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Unity United Methodist Church with Rev. Carol Moore officiating.
Burial will be in the Sharman Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Sweet, Josh McAdams, Jesse Sweet, Brandon Simmons, Shaun Dodson and Chris Cook. Honorary pallbearers will be the Unity Quilting Ladies Group.
The family says a special thanks to Summit Health and Rehabilitation for its excellent care of their Mom and the compassion shown to the family, Enhabit Hospice for keeping her comfortable, sending their chaplain, and checking on the family, Magnolia Regional Medical Center Emergency Room staff for the excellent care, and to Columbia County Ambulance Service for the many transports.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sharman Cemetery Fund, c/o Dana Thornton, 5270 Columbia Road 1, Taylor, AR 71861 or to Unity United Methodist Church, c/o Kay Emerson, P.O. Box 145, Taylor, AR 71861.