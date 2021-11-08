Bennie Thurman, 61, of Hot Springs Village passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at the CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs Medical Center.
Bennie was born on June 5, 1960 in Willisville. He was a member of the Hillside Baptist Church in Camden. He was the director of Operations for Dairy Queen’s largest franchise in the state of Arkansas with over 450 employees.
Bennie was an avid golfer, had a sweet spirit, was a fun-loving person, lived each day to the fullest, and made the simplest things in life important. He was also a wonderful and loving father to his sons, Tanner and Max.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Claude and Helen Frances (Chastain) Phillips; and brother, Kenny Thurman.
Bennie is survived by his partner in life, Kate Fly of Hot Springs Village; sons, Tanner Thurman and Max Thurman of Fayetteville; brothers and sisters, Craig Hansen of Lewisville, Stevie Phillips and wife Jo Gwen of Stamps, Jan Rader and husband Bobby of Magnolia, Tina Emerson and husband Kenny of Emerson; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Shiloh Cemetery in Lamartine with Bro. Willis Moore officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arkansas Children’s-Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
