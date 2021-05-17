Sue Reddick, 78, of Taylor passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Sue was born on January 3, 1943 in Crossett to the late Harold S. and Eleanor M. (Womble) Carter. She was a retired administration assistant for Phillips Petroleum and a member of the Open Door Fellowship Church in Springhill, LA. She enjoyed working in her yard and flower beds and watching her hummingbirds. She enjoyed going fishing with her family and friends. Sue was very compassionate, kind, and caring of people and animals that were lost or who needed a temporary home. She was the most loving mother, grandmother and homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lew Reddick; and son, Steven Machen.
Sue is survived by her two sons, Joey Machen of Taylor, and Jeff Machen and wife Vicki of El Dorado; brother, Charles Carter and wife Diane of Crossett; grandchildren, Cody and Austin Machen of El Dorado, Jacob and Nathan Machen of Alma, Savanah and Georgia Machen of El Dorado; and stepson, Matt Reddick of Boulder, CO.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Tim Everitt officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.