Carlos L. Thomas was born July 2, 1977, in Inglewood, California to Jacqueline Thomas and Herbert McDaniel. His grandparents, Deacon Jimmy D. Thomas Sr. and Melba Lee Thomas were influential in his upbringing and he was raised in the Shady Oaks area of Springhill, LA.
Carlos departed this earthy realm on November 10, 2022 in Natchitoches, LA at the pivotal age of 45 years old.
Carlos attended Springhill Middle School until the 9th grade. He later moved to Bossier City, LA where he attended Airline High School. He was an elite basketball player, uniform No. 40 and earned a basketball scholarship to Louisiana Tech University in Ruston. Carlos also attended Kilgore Community College. Carlos enjoyed his three years of college experience and made numerous lifelong friends.
Carlos was a faithful member of Harrison Chapel Baptist Church in Springhill. He frequently attended Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas.
Carlos met and wedded his best friend, ride or die and life partner, Shameka Grant. Carlos married Shameka on July 5th, 2013 and inherited her daughter, Kharma Rose Carnegie. Carlos and Kharma immediately developed a special bond, that bond could not be contested. She referred to him as “JuJu,” the cool dad.
Carlos loved and embraced family. He and his wife strived to be an example of today’s modern/blended and loving family. He was dedicated to his family. He was excited about the activities of his kids, which included Donuts for Dads and all their sporting events such as peewee baseball, flag football, swim, basketball, cheer leading, college football and professional football. He was proud of his kids and made sure that he was present at these events whenever possible.
Carlos’ proudest moment was when his son, Devin White, was drafted to the National Football League to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; he cried with joy. He was honored to be a part of that moment, as he knew he had missed many of Devin’s other accomplishments due to extenuating circumstances.
Additionally, he was proud when Devin graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University (LSU). He was proud when Carnikqua graduated high school. He was proud of Carsen making Honor Roll and choosing to play basketball, the sport that Carlos excelled in. He was just as excited when Kharma became a member of the USA swim team and made her middle school’s basketball team. He loved all his kids and was honored to be called their father.
Carlos was the CEO and owner of Platinum Hands Mobile Detailing Services, which provided high-end services for professional athletes, community leaders and other elite professionals in the community. Carlos also had a love for animals. He enjoyed taking care and spending time with his exotic and beloved French Bulldog, Mulah.This love turned into a passion which led him to establish Cube and Qua French Connection for breeding French Bulldogs, in partnership with his brother, Quentin Markray.
Carlos was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Deacon Jimmy D. Thomas Sr. and Melba Lee Thomas; aunt, Viki Farmer, nephew J’Quan Markray; and paternal grandparents, Willie D. and Jurlean McDaniel.
Carlos is survived by his loving and supportive wife Shameka Grant Thomas; sons, Devin “Dev” White and Carsen “Reese” Harden; and daughters, Carnikqua “Cat/BootyRooh” Thomas and Kharma “Moo” Carnegie.
His legacy will be amplified through his grandson, Conner Lawson; and granddaughters Denym White and A’Nyla Thomas, upon whom he doted. His life will be celebrated by his mother, Jacqueline T. Williams (Calvin); father, Herbert McDaniel (Brenda), brothers, Quentin Markray, Leander McDaniel (Tamika), Kartez Germany (Omekuis), Derrick McDaniel, Marlon McDaniel (Teairra) and Trelon McDaniel (Amber); sisters, Tanikqa Thomas, Phadra Thomas (special sister), Nikki Richardson, Lorraine Richardson, Ashley Harris and Na’Stassia Jenkins; godson, Antionne Jones Jr.; mother-in-law, Rosemary M. Reed (Randy), sister-in-law, Angela Kelly Todd; father-in-law, Richard Grant (Vanessa), brother-in-law, Nicholas Grant; and sisters-in-law, Olivia Grant and Natalie Grant.
Additionally, left to cherish his memory include uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, various other relatives, numerous friends, and many others he impacted in the community.
Carlos “Cube” will forever be legendary. He was loved by most and hated by few. His personality was magnetic. He was always inspiring and encouraging others. He was sensitive and kind. Because of his humble upbringing, he easily adapted to any situation and was approachable by all.
Carlos “Cube” was loyal to all his friends and the community of Springhill, LA and developed lifelong relationships with others along the way. His earthly presence will definitely be missed by many but never forgotten.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, November 19 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Springhill Civic Center in Springhill, LA. Burial will follow at Harrison Chapel Cemetery in Springhill, LA, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. Lonnie Moore Jr. will be the officiant and eulogist.
A final viewing will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the day of service.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
