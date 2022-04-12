Betty Joe Chandler, 90, of Waldo passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Bailey Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in TexARKana.
Betty was born on February 16, 1932 in Waldo to the late Joseph Loonie and Mildred Averil (Phillips) McKissack. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in McNeil and has been a member of the Eastern Star, Columbia Chapter 278 since 1960.
Betty enjoyed listening to gospel and country music. She loved to go dancing and would love to dance if someone would dance with her. Her other enjoyments were flowers, gardening, and cooking at the Nesbit Williams Deer Camp for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Clifford Chandler; son, Paul David Chandler; and sister, Carolyn Hayes.
Betty is survived by her son, Joe Chandler and wife Linda of Benton; grandchildren, D.C. Chandler of Yukon, OK, Joshua Chandler and fiancé Asti Waters of Fayetteville, Emily Middlebrooks and husband Drew of Benton, Melody Settlocker and husband Robert of Newport; great-grandchildren Ana Burks, Kayden Hughes, Lilyann Hughes of Magnolia, Sadie Jo Settlocker of Newport, and Graham, Elliott, and Linden Middlebrooks of Benton; nephew, Johnny Hayes and wife Judy of Magnolia.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 15 at the First Baptist Church in McNeil with a funeral service following at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ken Williams officiating.
Burial will be at the Shiloh Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be D.C. Chandler, Josh Chandler, Johnny Hayes, Bill Givens, Russell Taylor and Mickey Ward.
Memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Cemetery, 1650 Columbia Rd 41, Waldo, AR 71770.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.