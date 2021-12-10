Bobbie Sue Carter, 83, of Troy, Arkansas passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Bobbie was born on July 21, 1938 in Poison Springs to the late Isaac Newton and Eddie Myrtle (Oglesby) Lamkin. She was a member of the Westside Methodist Church and was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and loved going to the deer camp. The time she enjoyed the most was spent taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert M. Carter Sr.; brothers, Bennett Lamkin and Preston “Buck” Lamkin; and her sister, Frances Mays.
She is survived by her son, Robert Carter Jr. and wife Sherrie of Troy; daughter, Sherri Hunter and husband Paul of Camden; grandsons, Brad Carter of Troy, Wesley Carter and wife Amber of Buena Vista, Haley Hunter and Jacob Hunter of Camden; great grandchildren, Lauren Carter, Natalee Carter and Aniston Carter of Buena Vista; brother, Travis “Nubbin” Lamkin and wife Carolyn of Troy; sister, Hazel Griffin of Camden; brother-in-law, Thomas Carter and wife Wendy of Camden; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Larry Goza officiating.
Burial will be in the Riddick Cemetery in Troy, Arkansas.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Carter, Brad Carter, Jacob Hunter, Merle Weaver, David O’Hara, and Jeff Lamkin. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Lamkin Deer Camp.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Riddick Cemetery, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family extends thanks to the staff at Kindred Home Health and a special thanks to her caregiver, Kaitlyn Arrington, for her compassion and loving care she gave to their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
