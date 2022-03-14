Rita Ann Pyle, 60, of Magnolia passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
She was born December 28, 1961 in Magnolia. She graduated in 1980 from Magnolia High School where she was the valedictorian of her class and the piano player for the high school choir. She was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church, playing the piano for church services, weddings and revivals.
Rita was preceded in death by her brother, David Ernest Pyle; paternal grandparents, Ernest and Lexie Pyle; and maternal grandparents, Ira and Fern Taylor, and Loyd and Thelma Lavender.
Rita is survived by her son, Jason Wallace and his wife Mariah and their two sons, Andrew and Brian Wallace of Roswell, GA; parents, David and Ester Pyle of Magnolia; mother, Ann Cook of Magnolia; and four siblings, Randy Brasher and wife Wendy of Benton, Tina Hardy and husband Steve of Magnolia, Matthew Cook of TexARKanas, and Mark Cook of Magnolia; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Bro. Ben Coulter officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Lance Chastain, Parnell Vann, Larry Burns, Patrick Dodd, Alan Thompson and Peyton Carter.
Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, Music Ministry, P.O. Box 578, Magnolia, Arkansas 71754.
