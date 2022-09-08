Allen Wade Pharr, 61, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Allen was born December 6, 1960, in Magnolia, Arkansas to Sherry and Johnny Pharr.
Allen didn’t want much. He was a simple man that was happy with a can of snuff, something to eat and drink, someone to be friends with, to talk to or help. People could learn a little from ole “A.” We don’t necessarily need a lot of things we try to acquire; we just need to show the love of friendship and also, receive that love.
When asked how he was doing, Allen would always say, “Purty (pretty) good.” Allen adored people. He was a true gift from God. Most of his buddies called him “A.” There was never a person he met that didn’t enjoy being around him. His stories of his latest adventures were always a highlight of everyone’s day, no matter how many times he told them. He always wanted to know how everyone was doing and usually wanted to know if people had asked about him, as well. Allen enjoyed spending time with his brothers Doug and Eddie, everyone at Smith Deer Club and B&T Hunting Club, in addition to fishing with his Uncle Benny.
He enjoyed going hunting and being anywhere the guys were. He was always laughing and could bring a smile to a person’s face, even on a bad day. He had an incredible laugh and a kind heart. Allen would sit for hours at the fox pens, around a campfire, or just outside listening and laughing at people telling stories. He was always willing to help out, especially when Doug was there beside him. When asked what he thought on a subject, he replied “Welllllll, I don’t know.” This was a perfect representation of his favorite phrases and honest “southern draw.” In recent years, he attended the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church. He enjoyed helping Bro. Mike Cook, working at the Snack Shack, and hanging out at the church rodeos. To know Allen was to love him.
We are not guaranteed tomorrow. Do you know where you are going when you get there?
Allen was preceded in death by his daddy, Johnny Pharr; maternal grandparents, Maxine and Sherill Johnson; paternal grandparents, Iva Lee and Edward Pharr; and uncle, James “Pettle” Pharr.
He is survived by his mother, Sherry Pharr; brothers, Doug Pharr and Eddie Pharr; sister, Tabatha Adams and brother-in-law Shane Adams; nephews, Colton Gray and wife Moriah Gray and Peyton Adams; nieces, Calie Gray and Ciara Pharr; great niece, Adalyn Gray; and numerous friends and family.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church with a funeral service following at 2 p.m. with Bro. Mike Launius officiating. Burial will be at the Stewart-Walkerville Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Byron Delmar, Josh Jeffus, Nick Bryant, Eddie Pharr, Benny Emmert, Todd Emmert, Jake Miller and Russell Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Smith Deer Club of Mount Holly and B&T Hunting Club of Troy.
Memorial donations may be made to the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church, Fellowship Hall Fund, P.O. Box 1220, Magnolia, AR 71754.
