Bill Duggan, 83, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Bill was born on November 30, 1938, in Montgomery, Alabama to the late Lee Erickson and Julia Elizabeth (Taggart) Duggan. He served in the United States Navy from 1958-1967. He was a branch manager and retired after 32 years from International Business Machines (IBM). He was a member of the First Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge No. 440.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Betty Landrum and Jo Tucker.
Bill is survived by his wife, Kathryn Duggan of Magnolia; daughters, Beth (Greg) Warren of Panama City, FL, Pam Duggan of Sylacauga, AL and Debbie (Mark) Bradford of Canyon Lake, TX; grandchildren, Stephanie (Mark) Subacius of Ormand Beach, FL, David Bradford of Callaway, FL, Shannon (Jeff) Stem of Panama City, Stacy (Ronnie) Brake of Wewahitchka, FL, Heather (Tyler) Sweet of Granbury, TX; six great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Anne Cowden of Amory, MS; and a host of extend family and friends.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
A graveside service with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Antioch East Cemetery with Bro. Roger Dunlap officiating.
Pallbearers will be the members of Masonic Lodge No. 440.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 456, Magnolia, AR 71754.