Artelia Sue Martin died Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at her home in Magnolia.
She was the first born of four children to the parentage of Ernest Lawson and Beadie Cofield Lawson. She was born October 22, 1933 in Magnolia and remained a resident of Magnolia throughout her life. She was educated in the McNeil/Camden school system. She received food service training at UCA in Conway.
At a very early age, Artelia united with the Macedonia Baptist Church. Although she would later unite with the St. John A.M.E. Church, she was always a loyal member in spirit and attendance to her home church, rendering her services whenever and wherever needed.
United in Holy Matrimony on July 23, 1954 to J.D. Martin, to this union two children were born, James Earnette (deceased) and Belinda Gail.
Once Earnette and Gail united with the St. John A.M.E. Church (presently Unity A.M.E Church) with their father, Artelia moved her membership from Macedonia Baptist Church to St. John A.M.E. Church in order to unite the family.
Artelia was a faithful and active member of St. John A.M.E./Unity A.M.E. until her declining health would not allow her to be an active participant. As an unwavering servant, she held many positions as a servant of the Lord. Throughout the years, she served as choir president, YPD director, missionary secretary, trustee pro tem, kitchen chair person, program committee chair, resolution committee, and in any other position where there was a need to continue the growth of the church.
Known in her community as “Sue” or “Ms. Sue,” she was a very active member in Free Hope. She was a long-time member of the Free Hope Civic League, where she served as secretary. Artelia sponsored a summer school program for kids in her community and surrounding areas. She always made sure the young people from her church and those she came in contact with represented well whenever they were on program.
Artelia worked for the Magnolia Public School System in food service. She retired as food service manager from West Side Kindergarten after 43 years of service with the Magnolia Public School System. She never went anywhere in Magnolia or surrounding areas where she did not see someone she knew, either from her early years at Columbia High or until she retired from West Side Kindergarten in 2006.
Loved ones who preceded her in death were her parents, Earnest and Beadie Lawson; son, James Earnette Martin; grandson, Eric Martin; great-granddaughter, Taja Martin; brother, Ernest Lawson Jr.; sister, Esther Lawson Payton; daughter-in-law, Linda Martin; and son-in-law, Larry Baraka.
To cherish her beautiful life and memories are her husband, J.D.; daughter, Gail of DeSoto, TX; sister, Jean (J.W.) of Stephens; grandsons, Troy Martin (Keosha) of Jacksonville, Rodney Keener (Cinini) of Waxahachie, TX, Kyle and Karson Baraka of DeSoto, TX; granddaughters, Carmesha Martin of Dallas, Yolanda Hildreth of Magnolia; sisters-in-law, Versie Moore and Bettye Curl of Dallas, Joan Lawson of Upland, CA; 11 great-grandsons, four great-granddaughters; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and acquaintances.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Unity AME Church in Magnolia. The Rev. A. Colter will be the clergyman.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.