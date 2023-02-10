Ted Pritchard Polk, 94, of Magnolia died Friday, February 10, 2023 in Benton.
Ted was born July 10, 1928 in Hamlet, NC. He worked 35 years as a geologist in the field of oil and gas exploration on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas. He worked for the Standard Oil Company of Indiana, the Standard Oil Company of New Jersey, and the Monterey Oil Company of California. He retired with the Arkansas-Louisiana Gas Company in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
A long-time member of Magnolia First United Methodist Church and later Greer’s Chapel Methodist Church, at the time of his death Ted was a member of Sardis UMC in Bauxite. Ted was also a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the New Orleans Geological Society, and the Lafayette, Louisiana Geological Society. He received a B.S. degree in geology from Duke University and a M.S. degree in geology from Texas A&M University, both of which gave him great pride. A man of deepest integrity, he loved cars and planes and throughout his life talked fondly about his boyhood experiences as a young pilot in Hamlet.
Ted was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy White Polk; his parents, Ted and Ada O’Brien Polk of Hamlet, NC; his half-brother, Howard Lackey, also of Hamlet; and his grandson, Daniel Polk of Benton.
Ted is survived by his son, James P. Polk and wife Patty of Benton; his daughter, Martha L. Johnston and husband Kerry of Cary, NC; his son, Robert B. Polk and wife Caroline of Alexandria, VA; and grandchildren, Emily Polk Sparks and Jonathan Polk; Kirsten Johnston Davis and Matthew, Meghan, and Kyle Johnston; and Kristina and Thomas Polk.
The family is grateful to all the caregivers of both Pleasant Hills Adult Senior Services and Saline Memorial Hospice, both of Bryant, for the wonderful care offered during Ted’s final weeks of life.
The family will hold a graveside service at a later date for Ted, whose ashes will be buried at the Old Minden Cemetery in Minden, LA. Memorial gifts may be made to either Sardis UMC at 10517 W. Sardis Rd, Bauxite, AR 72011 or Pleasant Hills Senior Services at 3418 Main St. No. 100, Bryant, AR 72022.
Arrangements entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.