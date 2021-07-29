Sheri Lynn Greening, 62, of Camden, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2021 at John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.
She was born on November 19, 1958 in Burbank, CA. She attended S.H. Rider High School in Wichita Falls, TX, where she graduated in 1977. She studied accountancy at The University of Houston – Clear Lake and received her MBA at Northwestern University in 1992. She was a professor of accounting and music and was a professional cellist. She was the former cellist and director for the Lake Charles Symphony and the South Arkansas Symphony.
Sheri was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Donald Johnson; a brother, Billy Greening; and cousin, Waymon Greening and his wife Nancy.
Sheri is survived by her husband, John David Woodard of Camden; her two cats, Kufu and Cairo; cousins, Michael and Diane Garner of Rome, GA, Terry Garner, and Mike Greening and wife Kelly; and an uncle, Putnam Reeves; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorial donations may be made to South Arkansas Symphony, 217 South Jefferson Ave., Suite 100, El Dorado, Arkansas 71730.
