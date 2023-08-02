Mother Alma Lou Payne Grissom, 82, transitioned from labor to reward on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Cottages of Wentworth Place in Magnolia, Arkansas.
Born February 12, 1941 in Magnolia, Mother Grissom was the eldest of the children of the late Early Payne and the late Martha R. Rudd Payne.
As the eldest, Alma Lou was the rock of the family. She had a quiet strength that her siblings and her children learned to depend on. She was a lifelong caretaker, both in and outside of her home. She worked in private homes as a housekeeper for as long as she was able.
Alma loved the Lord Jesus, and his spirit could readily be seen in her countenance. She was kind and trustworthy and loved her family with fierceness unmatched by most.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ezisa “Bubba” Grissom; three brothers, Roy Lee Harris, Lee Roy Harris and Early Payne Jr.; and three sisters, Glory Lowery, Glinda McGlothern and Shirley Gentry.
She leaves precious memories too numerous to count to her children, Essell Grissom, Betty Lou Easter (Earl), John L. Grissom (Lena), Donell Grissom, Don Lavell Grissom, Donnie Ray Grissom Sr., and Melinda Carol Manning (Connell), 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one brother, Joe Witcher; two sisters, Shirley Bradford (Michael), Dorothy Henry (Roy); one brother-in-law, Ernest “Fuzzy” Grissom; a great host of other relatives and friends; and her beloved great-granddog, “Ace.”
Viewing and visitation for Mrs. Grissom will be held at Henderson’s, 614 Calhoun Road, Magnolia from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, August 4.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the A.C. Henderson Memorial Chapel.
Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
